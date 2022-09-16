Church briefs

Bethlehem UMC Women yard sale planned

The Bethlehem Methodist Women are having their annual yard sale on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 607 Bethlehem Road, Statesville.

St. Paul Lutheran Church to hold craft fair

St. Paul Lutheran is hosting a fall craft fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor booths will be set up inside and outside the church, and food will be available.

St. Paul Lutheran is at 1950 Salisbury Highway, Statesville.

Statesville church to host yard sale Saturday

Calvary Presbyterian Church, 531 S. Green St., Statesville is planning a yard sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Proceeds will help fund the 50 State Rally.

‘Back to Church Sunday’ to be observed

“Back to Church Sunday,” part of a national movement of churches across America, will be held at Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, at 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be a special communion service and “Breaking Bread Fellowship Potluck Lunch” after the service. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Back to Church Sunday (backtochurch.com) is an initiative that is “Inviting America Back to Church.” It seeks to reach the “un-churched” and “de-churched” — people who once attended church, but don’t any more — and invite them to return for a special Sunday. Eight of 10 people say they are open to visiting a church if invited — they are just waiting for an invitation.

According to organizers, National Back to Church Sunday has a new theme this year, “Hope Happens Here,” and it addresses a need felt in today’s culture. After two years of isolation and strife in communities, people are ready to come together and find authentic community and hope for a better world. It is the perfect day and time to rejoin or try a local church to find restoration, purpose and hope.

“Our nation was built on God, the Bible and the church, and with all of the turmoil we’re facing in our country, our hope will be rekindled by returning to the things that have made America great,” Jason Bost, Horizon Church co-pastor, said.

Since it started as a call to action and invitation for the church in 2009, the Back to Church Sunday movement marks its 13th year and continues to gain momentum. It is a day focused on uniting the church to equip and empower members to be inviters. More than five million Christians have participated through 40,000 churches. Back to Church Sunday also has an interactive Facebook page (www.facebook.com/backtochurch) and a roster of participating churches on the Back to Church website at findachurchnow.com.

Horizon Church is a nondenominational church with worship services held Sundays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Services are of a casual atmosphere, with contemporary music, and messages relevant to everyday living. Charles Williams is the founding pastor of the church, which was founded in 1999, and Jason Bost is co-pastor. The church website is horizonchurch.net, and the phone number is 704-873-5250.

148th homecoming to be held at Zion Chapel

Zion Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 81 Zion Chapel Road, Hiddenite, will be celebrating its 148th homecoming Sunday at 3 p.m. The homecoming preacher will be the Rev. Maurice Lackey, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Cleveland.

All are invited and masks are required. For more information call Deaconess Sylvia Campbell at 828-455-9438.

Statesville Christian Women Club meeting set

The Statesville Christian Women Club will meet Monday for its monthly meeting and program at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St., at 11 a.m.

The cost is $15 per person and includes the meal, feature and program.

The topic this month is “A Diamond in the Rough” and the speaker is Pam Morin from Aiken, South Carolina. The feature is “Illusionist” by Andy Lackey.

Door prizes will also be awarded.

For reservations or more information call Kay at 704-876-0150.

Sixth annual Cruise-In set for Sept. 24

Rocky Mount Church is hosting its sixth annual Cruise-In on Sept. 24, at 1739 Perth Road, five miles south of Troutman.

The fun and free family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Oct. 1.

Last year’s show drew 200 vehicles. The cruise-in is open to cars of all makes, models and years.

Preregister at rockymountchurch.com/cruise-in to avoid the line and to receive a dash plaque upon arrival.

A registration table will be set up near the church sanctuary for exhibitors to get their show numbers and other information on the day of the show as well.

Free hot dogs, chips and drinks also will be available.

Music from the 1950s through the ’80s will help visitors get into the classic car frame of mind as they browse through the cars and trucks.

Trophies for exhibitors will be awarded in eight categories. Prize drawings for attendees will include Roval race tickets. Exhibiters will have the chance to win Panthers tickets, car detail and a wide screen television

For information, visit rockymountchurch.com/cruise-in, text organizer Karl Gerwitz at 704-634-9392 or email cars@rockymountchurch.com.

‘The Bible in 31 Days’ to be presented

Lakeside Fellowship ARP Church will be hosting “The Bible in 31 Days” Oct. 1-31 from 7-8 p.m. for preaching through the Bible from Genesis to Revelation tracing redemptive history through the Scriptures. To find out more you can visit the Church website: Lfarpc.org or call 980-444-0004. The church is located at 381 Williamson Road, Mooresville.

Church food pantry

Bethel Congregational Church hosts a free food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday.

The church is at 327 E. Turner St., Statesville.

Weekly prayer services

Mooresville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, will hold a public prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary.

The service will begin with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of the freedom and independence of Ukraine and continue with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m.

Speaking of Ukrainians, the Rev. Anthony Ward, pastor of the congregation, said those attending would be praying “that the Lord will strengthen and preserve them and help them to stand strong under this attack by Russia, praying for the fighting to cease and for Russia to be put in check, and that the Lord Jesus Christ will be glorified through this.”

The church will have special times of prayer “until this conflict is resolved,” he said.

After the time of prayer, the church will have its regular Wednesday services, which offer a meal, child and youth activities and an adult Bible study.