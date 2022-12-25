Christmases spent abroad brought some unusual celebrations

It’s a safe bet that those of us who spent most, if not all of our careers in Asia, have very different Christmas memories than those of our colleagues who “home-steaded” in Europe. Although it is one of those deadly sins, some of us were definitely envious of Deutschland holiday marts, Noel in Paree, skiing in Austria, a tea-at-Harrods Christmas in London, and a score of other choices I don’t even know to consider. I seriously doubt that any of my Europhile friends suffered any cognitive impairment from their frustration at having to deal with such a multitude of choices. OK, enough whining.

Truth be told, Christmas Day, for many of us, would be spent in some major hotel where the elaborate traditional decorations, entertainment and cruise-ship-like buffets provided a respectable façade of a western-style secular celebration.

There were some, however, that were clearly “NQR” — not quite right. One that comes readily to mind (even after a half-century) was a Christmas dinner in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. First of all, to cut them a little slack, Islam is the state religion. For another, Malaysian music reflects their many and varied cultural groups: Malay, Chinese, Indian, and at least a half-dozen more. Furthermore, the group serenading us with western carols was using traditional instruments — Chinese, I believe — from my limited knowledge of ethnomusicology.

As a bluegrass fan, I’ve heard Czechs, Russians, Swiss, even a Japanese guy give commendable renditions of this genre, but, alas, the KL group struggled with the carols. Sadly, “Silent Night” wasn’t sufficiently silent for me.

I didn’t witness this personally, but while in Japan I read about two major department stores in Tokyo that had long-competed (unofficially) for the best western Christmas decorations. A few years into the competition, so the story goes, one store decided to add some extra hype to their coming holiday display. Overnight, some weeks before Christmas, they installed a huge canvas-covered display on the side of their building. Daily advertisements stoked the excitement regarding the soon-to-be-unveiled, best-ever, ichiban (number one) Christmas decoration. Finally, the big day arrived. With takusan (much) fanfare the huge shroud was removed. There, on the side of the 10-12-story building was a huge Christian cross. And on the cross, was … Santa Claus.