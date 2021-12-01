Christmas tree lightings, events and parades to usher in holiday season in Iredell

The parade was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Matney said that while he isn’t sure how many people or participants will take part, people can look forward to the usual mix of floats, classic cars and motorcycles, as well at the North Iredell JROTC Honor Guard. He said Santa will bring up the rear of the parade and be passing out candy to children.

“And sometimes we have some critters” he said, referring to the horses and animals that have taken part in previous parades.

This grand marshal for this year’s parade is Robert Tomlin, a man Matney said the council wished to honor for his work with the town over the years.

The parade will travel from Harmony Elementary School and proceed north on Harmony Highway to Alexander Farm Road.

The lineup for those participating in the parade begins at 12:30 p.m.

The Statesville Christmas parade is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. It is sponsored by the 30th Masonic District of North Carolina. For more information or to participate visit www.downtownstatesville.com.

Downtown Statesville will also kick off the holiday season Thursday.