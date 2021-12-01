Christmas tree lightings, events and parades to usher in holiday season in Iredell

Troutman will kick off the holiday season Thursday with the Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. at Troutman Town Hall, 400 N. Eastway Drive.
Music and festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. Santa will make an appearance and there will be s’mores and more. Parking is available at Troutman ESC Park.
And on Saturday, the first of two Christmas parades this weekend will begin at 11 a.m.
The Troutman Christmas parade, now in its sixth year, will begin at 11 a.m. at the Career Academy and Technical School building on Old Murdock Road and will travel down Eastway Drive, ending at Troutman Baptist Church.
The parade will feature floats, classic cars, dancers, and as the finale, Santa Claus.
Because of the parade, Old Murdock Road and Eastway Drive will close at 10:45 a.m.
And on Sunday, Harmony will be the focus of the holiday season.
The Harmony Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m.
Harmony Mayor Lee Matney is ready to get everyone out for this year’s Christmas parade and hopes it brings in some much needed holiday cheer.
“Everybody I talk to, people are eager to get back to normal. Hope this is the beginning in our little town of returning to normalcy. And with it being Christmas, hope it lifts people’s spirits,” Matney said.
The parade was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Matney said that while he isn’t sure how many people or participants will take part, people can look forward to the usual mix of floats, classic cars and motorcycles, as well at the North Iredell JROTC Honor Guard. He said Santa will bring up the rear of the parade and be passing out candy to children.
“And sometimes we have some critters” he said, referring to the horses and animals that have taken part in previous parades.
This grand marshal for this year’s parade is Robert Tomlin, a man Matney said the council wished to honor for his work with the town over the years.
The parade will travel from Harmony Elementary School and proceed north on Harmony Highway to Alexander Farm Road.
The lineup for those participating in the parade begins at 12:30 p.m.
The Statesville Christmas parade is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. It is sponsored by the 30th Masonic District of North Carolina. For more information or to participate visit www.downtownstatesville.com.
Downtown Statesville will also kick off the holiday season Thursday.
The official Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting is set for Thursday in front of the Old County Courthouse located at 200 S. Center St. The Kincaids will perform classic holiday songs from 6-7 p.m. Santa will arrive in style, thanks to AP Vintage Motors, and there will be a countdown to light the tree with Mayor Costi Kutteh around 6:45 p.m.
Friday night will be filled with shopping, horse-drawn carriages, music, festive trolley rides, a few snowflakes, and Santa.
Other activities for the holiday season in downtown include:
Train rides at the Statesville Civic Center — Train enthusiasts of all ages will love a ride on the Little Blue Choo, provided by the Statesville Civic Center. Adults and children alike are welcome to take a free ride and warm up with hot chocolate under the Civic Center bell tower from 6-9 p.m.
Horse-drawn carriage rides sponsored by Griffin Insurance — The wonderful tradition of surrounding yourself with the sights and sounds of the holidays in a beautiful horse-drawn carriage ride through downtown Statesville will continue this year. Carriage rides for Thursday and Dec. 9 are sold out but there is another opportunity on Dec. 16. Visit www.downtownstatesville.com to purchase tickets.
Holiday Shop & Stroll Spectacular — On Friday, bring the whole family downtown for the Holiday Shop & Stroll Spectacular and enjoy a fun evening of merchant open houses, many open until 8 p.m., stroll the sidewalks, listen to carolers, and enjoy the sparkle of holiday lights. Enjoy a festive trolley ride, and experience a little snowfall magic!
Visit Santa Central at City Hall — Santa Central will be filled with fun for the little ones. Visit with Santa Claus and his elves, write a letter and send it straight to the North Pole with the magic mailbox, and make a craft with Santa’s elves. There will even be popcorn and hot cocoa for warming up!
Tours of City Hall Sponsored by The Sharpe House Historic Players 6-8 p.m. — Take a tour of one of the architectural gems of Statesville decorated beautifully for the season. Learn about its history and reconstruction and enjoy visits from ghosts of its past. Tours presented by The Sharpe House Historic Players.
Holly Jolly Trolley Rides sponsored by Griffin Insurance from 6-8 p.m. — Surround yourself with the sights and sounds of the holidays on an old-fashioned festive trolley ride through downtown Statesville. The Holly Jolly Depot will be located at the Downtown Christmas Tree located at the Old County Courthouse at 200 S. Center St. with stops at the Historic Sharpe House, the Holiday Selfie Station and Santa Central. You can jump on or off the trolley as it stops at each location on the loop every 20 minutes or so.
Horse-drawn carriage rides, sponsored by R. Gregory Jewelers — R. Gregory Jewelers will be hosting carriage rides in front of their store, 122 W. Broad St., each Friday in December until Christmas with donations accepted for Purple Heart Homes.
Victorian carolers and music — There will be no shortage of holiday music during the Shop & Stroll. Victorian carolers will be roaming the streets throughout the night to bring cheer to everyone around. There are also many other locations that will be hosting live music during the evening. Check the Downtown Statesville calendar (www.downtownstatesville.com) for details that night and throughout the year.
Open house at the Historic Sharpe House from 6-8:30 p.m. — Visit the home of Statesville’s first mayor beautifully decorated for the Holidays. Take a stroll down to The Sharpe House Historic Players’ Pasture Stage and see the festive light display.
Dec. 9 — Holiday Pops with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. at the Statesville Civic Center
Dec. 10 and 17 — Holiday Shop & Stroll. Enjoy the feel of an old-fashioned, small town Christmas season in the streets of Downtown, while adding a dash of excitement and a sprinkle of magic! Shops will have extended shopping hours and many restaurants and establishments will have live music. The Holly Jolly Trolley, sponsored by Griffin Insurance, will be providing free festive trolley rides through downtown with entertainment provided by Center Stage Alliance every 15 minutes from 6-8 p.m. R. Gregory Jewelers will be hosting horse-drawn carriage rides each Friday in December.