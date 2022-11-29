Christmas parades In Iredell ready to march in the holiday season

Some Christmas traditions change over time, but the 2022 Statesville Christmas Parade organized by the 30th Masonic District of North Carolina will continue to kick off the holidays in Statesville in many of the ways it always has.

“It’s going to be a classic hometown Christmas parade,” said new Statesville Christmas Parade Chairman John Campbell.

The parade will get going on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. and makes its way down Center Street in downtown Statesville. It will have the usual mix of floats, classic cars, motorcycles, horseback riders and, of course, Santa riding on a Statesville Fire Department truck at the end of the parade.

Campbell takes over for former chairman Al Jones, who led the parade’s organization for the last 15 years, and said while things are running smoothly, it’s a learning experience as he takes over the reins of Statesville’s annual Christmas parade. He said Jones left things in a great place, which makes his job easier in his first year.

The only change Campbell said he is making is to streamline how the parade’s entrants can apply to take part. With an online form at www.statesvillenc.com/christmas-parade, he said he hopes to make the parade easier for interested groups to participate. Those with questions can call him at 704-838-6941 or email svlchristmasparade@gmail.com.

The proceeds from the parade go to the Masonic Home For Children at Oxford, and Whitestone, a retirement community founded by the Masonic and Eastern Star community offering continued care to seniors.

While that parade is set for next weekend, this upcoming weekend offers Iredell County residents and visitors two chances to march into the holiday season.

Harmony Christmas parade

The annual Christmas parade in Harmony kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday as Santa and everyone else makes their way from Harmony Elementary School and down U.S. 21.

Mayor Lee Matney said that one entrant will be pulling wagons with horses, along with the usual floats, tractors, antique cars and trucks, and anything and anyone else entered in the parade.

He said the small town expects a strong turnout as he said people have been more excited in recent years to take part in such events.

“Last year I felt like coming out of the pandemic, I think there were more people to come out to view the parade since I’ve been in office,” Matney said. He said people seemed to be more eager to get out and enjoy events like Harmony’s parade. “We take them for granted, and you see how quickly they can be taken away.”

Of course, there’s just something about a small town with a big parade too that brings people out.

“It’s just a good spirit and also it’s that time of the year. Maybe they just like the small-town feel with its parade,” Matney said.

Troutman Christmas parade

Troutman’s Christmas parade starts at 11 a.m. this Saturday. The parade entries will assemble at the Iredell Career and Technical Academy on Old Murdock Road and will travel down Eastway Drive, ending at Troutman Baptist Church.

The town has been collecting toys for the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program in lieu of fees for those wishing to enter the parade. Spectators will also be encouraged to donate as the trailer comes by them on the parade route, but they also can be donated at town hall before then.

For any other concerns or questions about the Troutman Christmas parade, call Emily Watson at the town of Troutman at 704-528-7600 or email ewatson@troutmannc.gov.