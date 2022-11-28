Christmas open house at the Lucas Mansion set for Dec. 1

There’s no place like “Home for the Holidays.”

The public is invited to experience the 41st annual Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Christmas Open House on Dec. 1 from 1-8 p.m. Admission is free to paid Friends members and $5 per person to non-members. Renewals and new friend payments will be accepted during the event. All are welcome to come out to the Lucas Mansion, 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite, to enjoy the “painted lady’ seasonally adorned in her best Victorian Christmas décor.

Enjoy the holiday sounds of Glenn Fox performing intermittently throughout the day with the Todd Wright Jazz Ensemble from Appalachian State University beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing until closing at 8 p.m.

Wyatt Smith and other guides will lead visitors throughout the 1914 home of Diamond Jim Lucas with decorations that reflect the era and James Paul Lucas’ extravagant lifestyle. Visitors will continue to the second floor where a memorial Western-themed Christmas setting of items from the Johnny Bruce estate adorn the lobby. Johnny, Coach Bruce or JB as many called him, is lovingly remembered for his love of his heritage and was presiding as president of the board of directors at the Hiddenite Center at the time of his unexpected passing in 2021.

His love of anything “cowboy” is represented by decorations by Greta Bruce.

Guests will continue onto the second floor art gallery exhibit to experience “A Winter’s Walk” by artist Lori White from Raleigh. White will also be available for greetings and to discuss her winter-themed paintings in the gallery from 4-8 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, music and fellowship will take place to truly get visitors into the Christmas spirit.

On third floor, Toyland will feature the antique toys and dolls, miniature dollhouses and sweets.

Director Donna Latham stated, “Christmas is a time to come home for the holidays! We hope the public will take this time to come to the Lucas Mansion to experience her beauty. Invite friends and family who have maybe never been inside the walls of the Lucas Mansion. We welcome friends to renew, and new friends to join our Hiddenite Center family during the event. Anyone can come and enjoy for $5. Ages 5 and younger are free. Let’s celebrate Christmas, our families and the legacy of the Sharpe family and this amazing place! Reservations are not required this year.”

For more information, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, visit hiddenitearts.org or visit the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Facebook page to stay connected.