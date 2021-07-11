Christmas in July auction, bake sale begins today

The Fifth Street Ministries online auction and bake sale begins today and runs through July 21. The auction site is: https://www.biddingowl.com/FifthStreetMinistries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some auction items include: a downtown Statesville basket, two weekend passes to Balloonfest, season tickets to Theatre Statesville, tickets to the Full Bloom Film Festival, a wine and dine party delivery, flower of the month, pottery and so much more!

Christmas in July has become a tradition in the Statesville community. Usually held at the Civic Center, canceled last year due to COVID and still a bit modified for this year, this event helps support the mission to serve those who find themselves homeless and hungry or victims of domestic violence/sexual assault. Fifth Street Ministries is the only provider of these services in our surrounding region (Davie, Iredell, Surry, Stokes and Yadkin counties).

This year, Christmas in July will be held on July 18 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Fifth Street Ministries campus (1421 Fifth St.). The organization will host a drive-thru lunch for $10 per plate. Additional donations will be accepted and appreciated. Each pick up will include a guest story so that community members can learn more about the mission and the guests we serve. Guests will also be helping the day of the event along with other volunteers.