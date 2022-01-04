'Christmas - A Time to Sparkle and Shine' to debut at Hiddenite Center Thursday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The third floor Emerging Artist Wall features the paintings of Cadence Wittman of Alexander County. The center’s collection of dollhouses and miniatures created and donated by Ginny Newell lines the entrance into Toyland. Shimmering decorations, colorful lights and trees complement the center’s permanent exhibit of antique dolls and toys. Just as the ARTS connect our lives, enjoy the connection of the “Friendship Chain” crafted by third grade students at local elementary schools.

As a special part of the Christmas season at the Lucas Mansion, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center has organized a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 10. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 for children ages 4 to 17 accompanied by an adult. Ages 3 and younger are admitted free. Call 828-632-6966 to RSVP so that Santa’s helpers can better prepare for your visit.

Each floor of the Lucas Mansion will be filled with lights, sights and sounds of the “Sparkle and Shine” theme. Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet visitors of all ages at the gazebo on the Lucas Mansion lawn. Everyone is invited to bring their wish list, have a picture taken, and enjoy sweets and cocoa.