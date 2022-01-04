'Christmas - A Time to Sparkle and Shine' to debut at Hiddenite Center Thursday

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host its annual Christmas at the Lucas Mansion Holiday Open House from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The mansion is at 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. Christmas tours will open to the public Saturday.
The historic Victorian- and Edwardian-era home will be filled with lights, sights and sounds of the season. This year’s theme, “Christmas — A Time to Sparkle and Shine,” welcomes visitors into the mansion’s foyer to enjoy special guided tours of the decorations throughout the museum. The lifestyle of James Paul Lucas will be enhanced by the sparkling, shining Victorian Christmas decorations. Guests will enjoy live music, art, heavy hors d’oeuvres, festivities, fellowship and holiday shopping in the Lucas Mansion gift shop.
Live music for the evening will be provided by the Todd Wright jazz trio. Visitors will be entertained Friday evening by holiday tunes by Glenn Fox.
“Sparkle and Shine” continues in the second floor art gallery with the Brush and Pallet Guild’s Winter Show. The exhibit features the mixed-media work of Caldwell County artists. The photography exhibit in the south gallery will give visitors a glimpse into the life of Lucas while he lived at his Hiddenite home.
The third floor Emerging Artist Wall features the paintings of Cadence Wittman of Alexander County. The center’s collection of dollhouses and miniatures created and donated by Ginny Newell lines the entrance into Toyland. Shimmering decorations, colorful lights and trees complement the center’s permanent exhibit of antique dolls and toys. Just as the ARTS connect our lives, enjoy the connection of the “Friendship Chain” crafted by third grade students at local elementary schools.
As a special part of the Christmas season at the Lucas Mansion, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center has organized a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 10. Admission is $5 per adult and $3 for children ages 4 to 17 accompanied by an adult. Ages 3 and younger are admitted free. Call 828-632-6966 to RSVP so that Santa’s helpers can better prepare for your visit.
Each floor of the Lucas Mansion will be filled with lights, sights and sounds of the “Sparkle and Shine” theme. Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet visitors of all ages at the gazebo on the Lucas Mansion lawn. Everyone is invited to bring their wish list, have a picture taken, and enjoy sweets and cocoa.
Guests can pay their new or renewal 2022 Friends membership at the open house or can pay in advance with check or credit card by calling 828-632-6966. The open house is the perfect time to become a Friends of the Center member. Benefits of a membership include discounts on classes and at the gift shop and free museum tours throughout the year.
The public is invited to enjoy the “Sparkle and Shine” Christmas decorations and exhibits during regular hours of from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 23. Admission for the museum tour is $4 for adults and $3 for senior adults and students. All other areas are free. After the Christmas closing, the decorations will remain through Dec. 31.
For information, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.