Chris Hollar named new director of materials management

Iredell Health System has recently welcomed Chris Hollar as the new director of materials management.

As director of materials management, Hollar is responsible for the purchase of all the supplies and equipment for the health system, as well as its organizational courier service. Hollar executes purchasing strategy and inventory management, ensuring that Iredell Health System is properly stocked with the right products and equipment.

“I have the responsibility for all the supplies in the facility — anything from bandages to IV fluids to X-ray machines and everything in between,” said Hollar.

Hollar comes to Iredell Health System from Atrium Health, where he gained 22 years of experience in the health care field. He is excited to have the opportunity to work inside the hospital and interact closely with clinical staff so he can better understand patients’ wants and needs.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Wingate University in Wingate. After graduation, Hollar was drawn to the health care field with the hope of being able to help others.