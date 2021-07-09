 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chris Hollar named new director of materials management
0 Comments
alert top story

Chris Hollar named new director of materials management

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Iredell Health System has recently welcomed Chris Hollar as the new director of materials management.

As director of materials management, Hollar is responsible for the purchase of all the supplies and equipment for the health system, as well as its organizational courier service. Hollar executes purchasing strategy and inventory management, ensuring that Iredell Health System is properly stocked with the right products and equipment.

“I have the responsibility for all the supplies in the facility — anything from bandages to IV fluids to X-ray machines and everything in between,” said Hollar.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hollar comes to Iredell Health System from Atrium Health, where he gained 22 years of experience in the health care field. He is excited to have the opportunity to work inside the hospital and interact closely with clinical staff so he can better understand patients’ wants and needs.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Wingate University in Wingate. After graduation, Hollar was drawn to the health care field with the hope of being able to help others.

“In supply chain and materials management, we’re supporting clinicians by getting the right supplies and equipment at the right time, the right place, and at the right cost, so that they can do their job to help patients,” said Hollar.

At Iredell, Hollar hopes to discover new opportunities for cost savings and improve processes while still obtaining high-quality equipment and supplies for the facility. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, including his 15-year-old son. Hollar also likes biking, golfing, and both watching and playing sports. He is a big fan of the Atlanta Braves.

Chris Hollar.jpg

Hollar

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital; Iredell Mooresville; Iredell Home Health; Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center; Community and Corporate Wellness; Occupational Medicine; the Iredell Physician Network and more. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive health care facility has 247 beds; more than 1,700 employees; and has 260 physicians representing various specialties. Centers of excellence include Women’s and Children’s; Cardiovascular; Cancer; Surgical Services and Wellness & Prevention. The Health System’s newest campus, Iredell Mooresville, is home to the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility, as well as an ambulatory surgery center, imaging center, rehabilitation services, and physician practices. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire wellbeing. For a comprehensive list of services and programs, visit www.iredellhealth.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert