Chris and Heather Besoiu join staff at Nicholson Funeral Home

Bill Brater, president of Nicholson Funeral Home, announced Chris and Heather Besoiu have joined the Nicholson team.
Heather Frazier Besoiu, has assumed the role of community relations director. She was born and raised in Claremont, and she graduated from Bunker Hill High School in 1992. She continued her studies at CVCC, in Hickory, where she received a recreational therapy/activity director certificate. She brings more than 20 years of experience in health care to the table, and made the natural transition to the funeral ministry five years ago. She enjoys providing excellent customer service to her families, and is also a licensed crematory operator. She takes pride in her local community, and enjoys staying active in the Rotary Club, The Salvation Army and the Chamber of Commerce.
Chris Besoiu will take on the role of general manager. He received a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and business management from Youngstown State University. He then went on to further his education at the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, where he received his bachelor’s degree in mortuary science. He has worked in the funeral ministry for more than 24 years, spending the majority of his time in the Charlotte and Hickory areas. Just like his wife, he enjoys being active in his community and has served with the Rotary, The Salvation Army and the Chamber of Commerce.
When crisis hit New York and California during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Besoius traveled to be an active part of the relief efforts. Their work ethic, commitment to excellence and sense of community will most definitely make a positive impact on our team.
“We are thrilled to be able to assemble such a qualified, compassionate family of experts to serve our Nicholson client families,” Brater said.
Brater will remain as president of the firm, and the other associates will remain in their current roles.
Chris and Heather have one son, Tate, who will be attending Jackson Community College in Jackson, Michigan, for undergraduate degree work, with future plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy. They also have a Yorkie named Bella, and enjoy walking her through town.