Chris and Heather Besoiu join staff at Nicholson Funeral Home

Bill Brater, president of Nicholson Funeral Home, announced Chris and Heather Besoiu have joined the Nicholson team.

Heather Frazier Besoiu, has assumed the role of community relations director. She was born and raised in Claremont, and she graduated from Bunker Hill High School in 1992. She continued her studies at CVCC, in Hickory, where she received a recreational therapy/activity director certificate. She brings more than 20 years of experience in health care to the table, and made the natural transition to the funeral ministry five years ago. She enjoys providing excellent customer service to her families, and is also a licensed crematory operator. She takes pride in her local community, and enjoys staying active in the Rotary Club, The Salvation Army and the Chamber of Commerce.

Chris Besoiu will take on the role of general manager. He received a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and business management from Youngstown State University. He then went on to further his education at the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, where he received his bachelor’s degree in mortuary science. He has worked in the funeral ministry for more than 24 years, spending the majority of his time in the Charlotte and Hickory areas. Just like his wife, he enjoys being active in his community and has served with the Rotary, The Salvation Army and the Chamber of Commerce.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}