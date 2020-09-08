ChiroLife Wellness Center celebrating decade of serving the community

Dr. John Ashcraft Jr., owner of ChiroLife Wellness Center, a wellness-based chiropractic center in Mooresville is celebrating 10 years of serving the Lake Norman community with a natural approach to living a healthy lifestyle.
“As a wellness chiropractor, we offer a different approach to care than most chiropractors,” Dr. Ashcraft said. “We look at the entire nervous system and not just the musculoskeletal structure. We shift consciousness from a disease-care model to a wellness-care model, “ Ashcraft explained. “We don’t heal anything. We look for interferences (known as subluxations) in the nervous system and make adjustments so that the body can be restored to proper function and can heal itself once those stressors have been removed. We check to see how physical, emotional and chemical stressors affect overall health and work to ensure the brain/body connection are communicating at optimal levels of efficiency.”
Ashcraft, his business partner Dr. Connor Donoghue, and his staff educate ChiroLife patients and the community with tips on ways to lead a healthy lifestyle and conducting talks at local businesses and organizations on ways to manage stress. “Before COVID-19, we were connecting face-to-face, providing talks at lunch & learns and wellness screenings at local events. During the pandemic, we shifted in-office procedures to meet social-distancing and disinfecting requirements while maintaining remote connections via Zoom Talks and brief videos on FaceBook, Instagram and YouTube," he said.
Over the years, Dr. A., as he is often referred to by his patients and staff, has donated time and resources back to the Lake Norman community, speaking at events, holding in-office “Nights of Indulgence for patients and guests and providing complimentary wellness exams to first-time patients. “We treat the entire family,” Ashcraft said, “because everyone deserves to be healthy!”
To celebrate ChiroLife’s 10-year milestone, patient appreciation, educational talks, and in-office events are planned during September.
