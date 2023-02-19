While it wasn’t quite polar in terms of temperatures Saturday, it was still chilly enough that participants got a bit of a shock when they slid into the Statesville Leisure Pool.

But the chilly dip in the pool was for a good cause and some folks drove from as far as two hours away to aid the Special Olympics Iredell County.

The polar plunge, back from a two-year hiatus due to COVID, drew more than two dozen participants said Bobbi Williams, the local Special Olympics coordinator.

After all of those who wanted to take the plunge did so, Williams said, about $7,000 was raised for Special Olympics.

Among those sliding into the cool waters was a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, also known as Bobby Lorton, and a couple of surprise plungers.

Williams said she received a text Friday from a member of the North Carolina Ram Truck Club, which is comprised of the owners of the truck from across the state. “They were out doing a ride yesterday (Saturday) and wanted to stop by and do the plunge,” she said.

One club member drove from more than two hours away to contribute as club members Luke Benton and Dustin Sipes took their turns sliding into the pool.

Williams said their contributions, along with those of the 23 participants who registered online and the others who simply showed up to take the plunge, mean more than just dollars to the athletes and their parents.

“It means opportunity for our athletes. It means that when our athletes compete and when they train they have everything they need,” Williams said. “It means an opportunity to compete at state games. They have uniforms so they look nice. They have meals. It means they can go to these activities and not have any financial stress on their families.”

Williams said the polar plunge brought out those wanting to go for a dunk in the pool but also volunteers and help from the Statesville Fire and Statesville Recreation and Parks departments.

Special Olympics, Williams said, provides more than just competition for the more than 400 athletes in the program countywide.

The physical activity, she said, is an important component of Special Olympics but it benefits the athletes in many other ways. “It’s social interaction, not just within their peer group, but with lots of people,” she said.

And the family members and volunteers also benefit from their interaction with the athletes. “They teach other people what it means to just be genuine, loving people,” she said.

Williams said she’s witnessed the increased confidence Special Olympics brings to the athletes. “They become leaders, better communicators,” she said. A couple of Iredell Special Olympic athletes will be serving as global messengers and will help train coaches.

In Iredell County, she said, athletes compete in sports ranging from basketball skills to bowling. She said about 400 athletes from across the county compete in various sports with a core group of about 30 who compete and train year-round. Many have gone on to compete in state and international competitions.

The local organization added cheerleading, volleyball and soccer this year, and a group of cheerleaders were on hand Saturday to give encouragement to the participants in the polar plunge.

Williams said Special Olympics offers up to 20 different sports, and Iredell has competition in 11 of those. She said she’d like to see the offerings expand but there’s one thing missing to make that happen. “We need people willing to coach and need more athletes and volunteers,” she said.

Williams said she was thrilled with the turnout and dollars raised Saturday and she hopes others will sign up to be a part of Special Olympics as a result of events like the polar plunge.

But, she said, Special Olympics is not just about one event or one athletic competition. “It’s not just one day. It’s so much more than just a day,” she said. “It’s so much more than sports. t’s about developing the whole child.”