Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the April Music Speaks event featuring John Sullivan. The event will be held on April 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. The event is free and open to the community to attend.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musician speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2023 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance.

Sullivan is a local singer/songwriter from Denver. He has been playing music since the age of 4 (piano and guitar); writing music and performing for a little more than a decade all around the state and several other states. Sullivan appeared on season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice,” where he managed to turn two chairs and ultimately opted to work with Blake Shelton. He draws inspiration for writing from his life experience and faith. His work appears on several digital platforms including iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon music. Artists that Sullivan’s sound has influenced range from Jack Johnson, Dave Matthews, and James Taylor to The Grateful Dead, The Band, Jim Croce and several others.

“The songwriting process unraveled for me as the guitar learning process progressed. The more I challenge myself, the more I learn, the more I become inspired to write/create. It has taught me to respect that process in many aspects of my life,” Sullivan said.

This event is free and open to the public. Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2023 are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.

The Gracie Building is located at 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.