Children’s Hope Alliance Day Heartstrings Program, in partnership with Ali Levis, owner/artist of Miss Make Art of Statesville, provided an opportunity for the CHA Day Treatment students to brighten up their workspace at Northview Academy. The elementary, middle, and high school students enjoyed using their skills and creativity to paint a wall mural in the space.
Ali Levis teaches art to kids and adults in the Statesville/Troutman area, and she volunteered her time to design and lead the mural project for the students. The kids were given paint on brushes, bags, and on their hands to create this one-of-a-kind mural masterpiece.