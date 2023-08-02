Children’s Hope Alliance is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a long history of child advocacy and welfare dating back over 130 years. Last year, Children’s Hope Alliance helped over 1,800 children and families across North Carolina. Programs and services create hope for hurting children and families in three ways: healing the hurt for those who are troubled, abused or neglected, providing a safe home through foster care and adoption, and encouraging a healthy start through educational, prevention, and developmental programs.

About Miss Make Art

Ali Levis believes everyone could use a little art in their life. Making kids love art has been her job as an art teacher for almost 20 years. She offers private, afterschool and homeschool art lessons, as well as open studio time at her studio, Miss Make Art. The studio also offers art & painting parties for all occasions and all ages: birthday parties, bridal showers, Girls Night Out parties, and other individual themed parties. The studio is in downtown Statesville, located at 111 S. Center St. Suite 108.