Children pay visit to Santa and Mrs. Claus

Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special early trip to Mooresville on Dec. 5 to visit with area children. Fifty-one signed up to visit and chat with the pair, who set up shop for the day at Silly Chickens Lodge on Oakridge Farm Highway. This was the third year that the duo has made their trip to the lodge.

As the children and their families arrived, they were greeted by several of Santa’s elves and treated to hot chocolate and cookies, courtesy of members of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club.

Each child who came to visit was asked to bring a blanket to be donated to Little Smiles, a nonprofit organization that “helps caring professionals bring joy to children in tough situations,” its website says.

The families were then escorted to the lodge’s back porch, where Santa and Mrs. Claus were waiting, surrounded by a crackling fireplace, a lamppost, several Christmas trees and Dasher the reindeer, who stood nearby. Children took the opportunity to chat with the couple, tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas and pose for some photos with them.

After their visit, each child received a candy cane, coloring book and crayons from another one of Santa’s helpers, along with a wish for a very Merry Christmas and God bless you all.