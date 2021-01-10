Children are learning lessons during global pandemic

All of this is vitally important to understand and remember now, more than ever, because there is a collective cry across the land that our children are falling behind. However, this begs a more important question…behind in what and behind whom? Our kids are only falling behind in the arbitrary curriculum filled with developmentally inappropriate skills and outdated expectations measured by a grossly flawed testing program on a completely arbitrary timeline.

So, what are our kids (and all of us) learning from the unique learning experience brought about in the current global crisis? They are learning to adapt to change. They are learning to cope with adversity. They are learning to think more about how their individual actions impact the common good. They are learning to be creative in their approach to solving problems and overcoming challenges. They are learning to take more individual responsibility for their learning. They are learning more about their individual learning styles and preferences. They are learning to appreciate the skill set of their teachers and the intangible benefits of attending school. Finally, perhaps the most important lesson is yet to be learned. They will learn that true strength of character is borne from adversity and failure only comes when you quit trying.