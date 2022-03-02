 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Childbirth education class planned
Davis Regional Medical Center is hosting an online childbirth education class that will take place March 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Registration is required, and once registered, registrants will receive a separate email with the link for the classes. If the class is full, email Breana_Donnelly@davisregional.com to discuss other options.

Class information includes birth basics, stages of labor, postpartum care, care and feeding your newborn and more. Completion of the class is recommended by 36-37 weeks’ gestation.

For more information and to register online, visit davisregional.com and click “Events.”

