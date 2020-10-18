'Child of the Forest' is gripping account of one girl's survival

Coming home from school, I’d tell mother, “I’m starving!” You said the same and no one took you seriously. You may have missed or been late for a meal, but neither you nor I were in danger of perishing from the lack of food.

Having finished reading “Child of the Forest: Based on the Life Story of Charlene Perlmutter Schiff” by Jack L. Grossman with James Buchanan (Charlotte, NC: SPARK Publications, 2018), I now have some appreciation of what real starvation must be like.

Some years ago, Grossman chaperoned students on a field trip to Washington, D.C. Visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, he heard the story of a survivor, a girl called “Musia” by her family and friends.

Her story stayed with Grossman when he returned to Charlotte and it haunted him. To find peace, he decided to verify her story and then to spread her story, which resembles the well-known story of Anne Frank. My mind cannot comprehend the murder of six million human beings, but I can grasp what happened to one person.

“Child of the Forest” describes the fate of a 12-year-old Jewish girl, and what conditions were like in the ghetto in her hometown of Horochow, Poland, after German occupation. First, her father, a philosophy professor, was taken away.