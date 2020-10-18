'Child of the Forest' is gripping account of one girl's survival

Coming home from school, I’d tell mother, “I’m starving!” You said the same and no one took you seriously. You may have missed or been late for a meal, but neither you nor I were in danger of perishing from the lack of food.
Having finished reading “Child of the Forest: Based on the Life Story of Charlene Perlmutter Schiff” by Jack L. Grossman with James Buchanan (Charlotte, NC: SPARK Publications, 2018), I now have some appreciation of what real starvation must be like.
Some years ago, Grossman chaperoned students on a field trip to Washington, D.C. Visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, he heard the story of a survivor, a girl called “Musia” by her family and friends.
Her story stayed with Grossman when he returned to Charlotte and it haunted him. To find peace, he decided to verify her story and then to spread her story, which resembles the well-known story of Anne Frank. My mind cannot comprehend the murder of six million human beings, but I can grasp what happened to one person.
“Child of the Forest” describes the fate of a 12-year-old Jewish girl, and what conditions were like in the ghetto in her hometown of Horochow, Poland, after German occupation. First, her father, a philosophy professor, was taken away.
Then food was rationed: “All of us ate only a thin soup at night. We lived in a state of slow starvation, and our lives revolved around food. Our play centered on food. Our conversations were about food, and each day we stepped around the bodies of those who’d died of hunger. Our hands, arms, and legs trembled from hunger, and our clothes hung loose from our thinning bodies.”
Those forced to live in the ghetto tried to escape or steal food and were caught by the Germans and their Ukrainian allies:
“In the middle of the [town] square was a wooden frame with three nooses hanging from the wood crossbeam. A long wooden bench stood beneath each noose, and Zofia’s [a friend’s] body lay beside one of the newly constructed posts for the gallows.
“Guards with rifles surrounded us and a German SS officer I’d never seen before stood beside the gallows. Four Ukrainian guards led three young Jews — one girl and two boys — into the square, their hands tied behind their backs and their faces taunt with fear ….”
Trying to escape the ghetto, she and her mother became separated in a river. She hid in forests from August of 1942 to March of 1944, getting food however she could, all the while hoping to be reunited with her mother. She also lost her older sister, as well as the people she knew in her hometown.
“When I had to cross fields, I waited for night. Sometimes a village or copse of farms bordered the fields, and I hid as close as I dared to look for Mama. If a potato cellar was near enough, I snuck into it and filled my bundles and pockets with potatoes. Rats, often fat and lazy, were reliable inhabitants, and I got better at killing them with my hands and knife, though I never got used to the muddy flavor and softness of their raw flesh.”
Later, even this food source dwindled. From the cover of trees, she watched farm families carrying on a semblance of normal life: “If the barn was too close to the house or too far from the woods, I tried a potato cellar. Again, there were precious few potatoes, and I felt guilty taking more than a handful or two. Even the number of rats decreased, but not so much that I couldn’t kill and eat one with my knife.”
Conditions worsened: “I used the tips of my fingers to pull the leaves toward me until I found an iridescent green beetle and sucked it into my mouth. I looked on more leaves and then searched the ground, where a slug pulled its body over the peaty soil. I picked it up and tried to swallow it without chewing, but it stuck in my throat. I coughed it back up into my mouth, it stuck in my throat. I coughed it back up into my mouth, chewed it, and felt its gooey innards and flesh slip down.
“The knot in my stomach eased. I brushed away dead leaves and twigs to root around in the dirt for more. An earthworm squirmed, and I ate it and then another. A white grub curled into a fetal ball, and I popped it into my mouth. Every morsel was bitter and gritty, but the cramps eased ….”
Musia was eventually rescued by Russian troops chasing Nazis across Poland into Germany. She later married and adopted the first name “Charlene” and her married surname, “Shiff.”
Charlene’s story was told to and preserved by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in 15 parts. Portions of her story were also independently verified by other survivors. Grossman, with the assistance of writer James Buchanan, put the parts together into a continuous narrative and supplied details and interior dialogue between the girl and the spirit of her mother.
Musia told Grossman of her feelings of guilt, that she had survived: “Why me?" she asked, “A nobody like me when people who had so much to contribute to humankind were just blown away like flies. Why me? So that’s why I feel very strongly that I must do what I can in my own small way. I have to contribute what I can and this is my contribution.”
Musia died in January of 2013, 68 years after the war ended; she is buried beside her husband in Arlington National Cemetery.
*****
Thanksgiving will soon be here. Recall that the Pilgrims held their celebration to thank the Lord that they had not all died the previous winter; about half of them did perish of disease and malnutrition.
Before you give a rote thank-you for your Thanksgiving feast, reflect that you have food, friends and family, a roof over your head, clothing and that you don’t live in fear that jack-booted men with machine guns might break down your door and take you and your family away.
Although this well-written 255-page paperback book is about a young person, I’m not sure most young people could handle this “creative nonfiction” account. If you are considering getting the book, I suggest you, an adult, read it first. You may contact the author at jack@jackgrossman.com. He also speaks to groups. The book is also available through amazon.com.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of "Tales From Old Iredell County," "They Call Iredell County Home" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC."
