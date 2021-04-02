Child Abuse Prevention Month raises awareness; community can make a difference

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But there aren’t enough families to meet the need for foster homes in the region. Like the numbers of children facing abuse and neglect, the numbers of children in foster care staggering – over 800 in Mecklenburg County alone. And with the pandemic, the numbers are expected to explode.

That’s why Penny Nevels became a foster parent. She saw an advertisement about becoming a foster parent and she decided she needed to help. That was eight years ago. And she can only describe the decision as something that completed her life.

Since that time, she has had several foster children and adopted two sons. “I don’t see myself without helping teenagers find their purpose,” she said. “My goal is to adopt 16-year-old foster kids that want to be adopted. I don’t want any child to age out of the system feeling not wanted. I want to give them a place where they can have a forever home.”

It’s not always easy, however. Nevels describes the process of fostering as no different than raising any other children – just sometimes more challenging. “Foster kids are no different from any other child. They are just missing the skills that were stolen from them that need to be replaced.”