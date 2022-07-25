Chief Justice Paul Newby visits Iredell County Hall of Justice to praise staff

While judges and lawyers may be the face of the justice system in North Carolina, Chief Justice Paul Newby wanted to recognize the workers inside the courthouse that ensure it runs smoothly when he visited the Iredell County Hall of Justice on Monday.

“The last two years, it’s been very challenging, not just physically, but emotionally. We all could use a word of encouragement,” Newby said. “My goal is to recognize those that have labored diligently during this pandemic without any prior recognition. They are the unsung heroes of our courthouses and our judicial branch because they are the ones that kept courts open so that we can administer justice without favor, denial or delay.”

The North Carolina Supreme Court’s chief justice held a ceremonial session of court to speak with and praise everyone from the office staff, bailiffs, custodial workers, and anyone who plays a role in residents having their day in court in Iredell County. He said while lawyers and judges are the “show horses” of the judicial system, it is the “workhorses” that allow them to administer justice.

The ceremonial session comes as part of Newby’s tour of the 100 counties of North Carolina, which included a visit to the courts in Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties on Monday as well. Newby’s tour began in May of 2021 and he has now visited more than 70 counties in the state.

Newby also praised the magistrate judges, noting “you are the line between government power and individual freedom. Whether it’s freedom from arrest, freedom from being searched, having stuff seized, we appreciate your jobs.”

The chief justice also joked that he is often asked to help get people out of a speeding ticket or jury duty, but the importance of the latter to the judicial process, noting that with only 10% of the world receiving jury trials, much of the corruption comes when people aren’t judged by a jury of their peers.

“Aren’t we glad that we the people get to be the ones that sit on the juries? If you had a case, what kind of person would you want on the jury? Someone like yourself, probably,” Newby said.

He said while the judicial system isn’t perfect and strives to improve itself, it’s the people inside the courthouse that make sure justice is served in Iredell County every day.

The chief justice also presented gifts of appreciation to Superior Court Judge Joe Crosswhite and Clerk of Courts Jim Mixson, and pins were given to employees who had been in state service for 20 years or more.