Chicken meal fundraiser planned in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center announces a Port-a-Pit chicken fundraiser will be held on Friday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Plates will include half a chicken by Port-a-Pit, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. Cost of the boxed lunch is $10 each. Call 828-632-6966 to purchase tickets or to request order forms for businesses, families, and friends. Forms may be emailed by contacting info@hiddenitearts.org or faxing 828-632-3783.

Funds raised will assist with operating costs at the Hiddenite Center.

The location of the drive-through fundraiser is the former Alexander County Hospital parking lot at 226 N.C. 16 South in Taylorsville. Delivery will be available for orders of 10 or more within a 10-mile radius.