The 2023 Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series will finish up the season Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. featuring Chicago Rewired: The Premiere Chicago Tribute Band and preceded by REO Survivor & Co.
Chicago Rewired: The Premiere Chicago Tribute Band is a tribute to “Chicago©” — one of the longest running pop/rock groups in history with record sales topping 100,000,000, including 21 top 10 singles, five consecutive number one singles, and five gold singles. The band comprises a unique blend of talented and seasoned musicians joining forces with the common goal of accurately replicating the timeless music of “Chicago©” — the soundtrack to great memories for so many people.
The members of Chicago Rewired — The Premier Chicago Tribute Band feel very fortunate to play the music that they love and to share their passion. It is their sincere desire that at every performance the audience have as much fun as they are having on stage. Come out to the show, forget about the cares of life for a while, and let the music carry you away.
People are also reading…
To start the show off, the five core members of Chicago Rewired were sparked with the idea to create a secondary tribute act that was hard driving, fist pumping, rock and roll force. From this idea, a hybrid tribute to the bands REO Speedwagon, Loverboy, and Survivor, called REO Survivor & Co., was born. Due to this opening act, Friday’s show will begin earlier than other concerts at 5:30 p.m.
The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series offers free entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors, and visitors in Downtown Statesville from May through September and features music of all styles.
The concerts are held on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6-8:30 p.m. Beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks, water, and food will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Bring chairs and enjoy a great night of music, but remember, no pets, outside beverages, or coolers are allowed.
Start the evening by visiting the welcome tent sponsored by Randy Marion at the entrance to purchase tokens before heading over to the beverage tent.
Southern Distilling Co. is the hospitality tent sponsor this year. In addition to sampling their bourbons, they will be serving a cocktail.
Red Buffalo Brewing will be on hand pouring their Clocktower IPA, Center Street Ale, Blue’sberry Ale, Mouthy Blonde Ale, Angry Brunette Black Ale and the new Watermelon Seltzer.
Andrea’s Ice Cream & Sweet Shop, along with Wilson’s Weenie Wagon and Bushcraft BBQ food trucks, will be serving food, sweets, water and soft drinks.
The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series is produced by Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and is made possible by volunteers and these sponsors: Piedmont HealthCare, Randy Marion Ford Lincoln, Southern Distilling Co., Accellacare, DENSO, Allen Tate Realtors, Carolina Specialty Care, Carolina BalloonFest, AFC Urgent Care, Hilton Garden Inn, Mitchell Community College, Paramount Roofing, Banner Drug, Sound Check Live, HunkaJunk Hauling, city of Statesville, Iredell Free News, Homerun Markets, WAME Radio 92.9.
Parking is available throughout downtown in nine public parking lots. Partners at Mitchell Community College invite guests to park in their various lots surrounding the event. For public lot details, visit https://www.downtownstatesville.com/directions-parking.
For more information about the 2023 concert series, contact Downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or the chamber of commerce at 704-873-2892. Learn more by visiting https://www.svlfridayafterfive.com/.