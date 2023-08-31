Downtown Statesville Development Corporation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization charged with administering the Main Street program for Statesville and whose mission is to provide leadership dedicated to the historic preservation and enhancement of Downtown Statesville and promote downtown as the primary center for economic growth opportunities, social experiences, and cultural arts in Statesville. The Downtown Statesville Historic District is home to 19 restaurants, 2 coffee shops, 1 brewery, over 25 specialty shops to include 6 boutiques and 4 outdoor sporting goods destinations, an amazing unique gift shop where you can find something for everyone AND an escape room! Visit www.downtownstatesville.com for details.

About Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce

The voice of business and professionals in our region for over 100 years, the Chamber supports policies that foster a positive business climate through job creation and economic development. The Chamber also supports innovative ideas to educate, attract and retain a quality workforce.

A not-for-profit membership organization, The Chamber provides the leadership to achieve a diverse balanced economy that enhances the quality of living and working in our region.

The Chamber is a bridge that links businesses, organizations, and residents together with innovative programs that strengthen our long-term economic vitality, business success, job creation and quality of life. Visit www.statesvillechamber.org for details.