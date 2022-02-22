Chestnut Grove Community Center blood drive comes in time of need for blood banks

The Chestnut Grove Community Center held one of its three yearly blood drives Monday. And with it being Black History Month, it was a celebration of Dr. Charles R. Drew, an African American man who discovered the way to store blood for longer periods of time, which made blood banks a reality.

“With February being African American History Month, we owe a lot to Dr. Drew who was actually the first medical director the Red Cross had and helped us create a mobile program,” said Katherine Harrigan, account manager with the Red Cross. “The blood drive at Chestnut Grove is actually thanks to the research and programs that Dr. Charles Drew started in 1941.”

Donating blood is a way to help out those in need who might very well be in the community around them.

“That’s one of our mission goals for the community center is to do things that are advantageous and helpful to the community,” Dorothy Woodard said.

She added that sickle cell disease makes the donation even more important for treating African Americans — including some in the nearby community.