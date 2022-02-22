Chestnut Grove Community Center blood drive comes in time of need for blood banks

The Chestnut Grove Community Center held one of its three yearly blood drives Monday. And with it being Black History Month, it was a celebration of Dr. Charles R. Drew, an African American man who discovered the way to store blood for longer periods of time, which made blood banks a reality.
“With February being African American History Month, we owe a lot to Dr. Drew who was actually the first medical director the Red Cross had and helped us create a mobile program,” said Katherine Harrigan, account manager with the Red Cross. “The blood drive at Chestnut Grove is actually thanks to the research and programs that Dr. Charles Drew started in 1941.”
Donating blood is a way to help out those in need who might very well be in the community around them.
“That’s one of our mission goals for the community center is to do things that are advantageous and helpful to the community,” Dorothy Woodard said.
She added that sickle cell disease makes the donation even more important for treating African Americans — including some in the nearby community.
The Red Cross said that it has experienced a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The winter months are also a time when donations are down, which makes it a critical time for donations.
“It’s important for people to have a place they can donate regularly. Chestnut Grove does three drives a year with us and they’re very successful at collecting over 30 units at each of their blood drives,” Harrigan said.
Those who donate blood have their own reasons for doing so, with most simply focusing on the chance to help others in a time of need.
“Oh, just a little thing to help out the community. It doesn’t really cost me nothing to do it,” Robert Ramseur said. “I’m retired, so I got plenty of time.”
“If you can do something to help somebody, you should do it.”
