Chestnut Grove Baptist Church again says 'thank you' to Cool Springs Fire Department

A bolt of lightning in 2005 brought Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and the Cool Springs Fire Department together after it struck the church’s steeple.
A quick response made for a grateful congregation.
That’s why this year on Monday and many of the years in between, the church prepared a meal as an ongoing way of saying thank you to the men and women who serve at the fire department.
“They were very instrumental in saving our building,” Deacon James W. Roseboro said. “It shows our appreciation for their continuing service.”
“It’s the least we can do.”
That meal, as well as a donation to the department, has been well received in the years in between, according to Chief Andy Webster. He said the department often comes by for the church’s community events as well.
“It’s their way of giving to us, and us giving back to them,” Webster said.
He said the meal is something the department looks forward to it and when you mention it, the firefighters quickly ask when it will be so they can be there.
The meal hasn’t happened every year, but it alternates between the church and the fire department. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s dinner, but this year after some prayer and consideration, the church leaders were ready to keep the day of thanksgiving going.
In a post on their Facebook page, the fire department expressed its gratitude on Tuesday.
“We would like to thank the congregation of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church for once again providing an excellent meal. As always they go above and beyond to prepare the food provided. This tradition of the congregation feeding our firefighters started in 2005. Their new building steeple was struck by lightning starting a pretty significant fire. Our members along with other agencies within the county was able to stop the fire loss and keep the damage minimal from what could have been. This event has created a great relationship within our community that we are very grateful for.”
