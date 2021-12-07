Chestnut Grove Baptist Church again says 'thank you' to Cool Springs Fire Department

A bolt of lightning in 2005 brought Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and the Cool Springs Fire Department together after it struck the church’s steeple.

A quick response made for a grateful congregation.

That’s why this year on Monday and many of the years in between, the church prepared a meal as an ongoing way of saying thank you to the men and women who serve at the fire department.

“They were very instrumental in saving our building,” Deacon James W. Roseboro said. “It shows our appreciation for their continuing service.”

“It’s the least we can do.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That meal, as well as a donation to the department, has been well received in the years in between, according to Chief Andy Webster. He said the department often comes by for the church’s community events as well.

“It’s their way of giving to us, and us giving back to them,” Webster said.

He said the meal is something the department looks forward to it and when you mention it, the firefighters quickly ask when it will be so they can be there.