Checkered Flag Foundation teams up with Suiting Warriors, Ike Behar to give back to veterans

“Suiting Warriors was honored to be selected by Brad Keselowski and the Checkered Flag Foundation to participate in the recent SuitUp [presentation],” said Rob Rens, vice president of Suiting Warriors. “Transitioning from the military is no easy task and is made even more stressful when seemingly everyday tasks like knowing what to wear are piled on. We are so grateful to Ike Behar and everyone involved in furthering the missions of suiting our countries warriors.”

Each veteran involved in the SuitUp presentation received a full suit from Ike Behar, a complete lifestyle brand focused on creating high-quality garments. The Ike Behar brand has been synonymous with well-crafted, tailored men’s clothing since 1957, and its origins are rooted in military service. Founder Ike Behar served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and his first business was providing alterations to fellow soldiers.

“Ike Behar is thrilled to be part of such a wonderful event,” said Josh Behar, chief marketing officer for Ike Behar. “Ike started our brand after serving our country in the United States Army, so for us to be able to help these veterans as they take that next step was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. Plus, to be able to partner with Ike Behar Gentleman Brad Keselowski to give back to these heroes is very special to all of us at Ike Behar.”