Checkered Flag Foundation pairs veteran with new service dog

Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation (BKCFF) recently celebrated the graduation of service canine Khaos to her new owner and handler, United States Navy veteran Matt Wheeler.

Khaos became the second certified service canine to be awarded to a deserving military veteran through the BKCFF Service Dog Fund, a grant program that sponsors the full cost of preparing and training canines for veteran service through the experienced training team at Black Paw Canine.

Meet the Heroes

Matthew Wheeler: Matthew Wheeler worked as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Operator in the United States Navy for more than 15 years and retired in August of 2019. During his service , he was injured twice due to explosions. When Wheeler started researching different options for service dogs, he pursued a few different avenues, but none proved to be the best fit. That is until he found the team at Black Paw Canine who worked with the Checkered Flag Foundation to award Matt his service dog Khaos – and at no cost to him or his family.

Khaos: Khaos is a Belgian malinois and German Shepherd dog mix, who comes from a long line of working dogs. Both Khaos and her sister Tango were trained at Black Paw Canine and have graduated to become certified service dogs in their respective training areas.

The Checkered Flag Foundation hopes to continue their partnership with Black Paw Canine for years to come and will continue to work hand-in-hand with their team to connect heroes through the Service Dog Fund