Check your skin, save your life

“When people hear ‘skin cancer,’ many may think of melanoma, but there are several types of skin cancers, including melanoma,” said Simon. “Melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma are the most serious.”

As the most common, basal cell carcinoma accounts for 80 percent of all skin cancers, while squamous cell carcinoma accounts for roughly 20 percent.

Melanoma is more likely to grow and spread than other forms of skin cancer; however, it only accounts for 1-2 percent of all skin cancers. Signs of melanoma include unusual moles that may change in size, color, or border, or noticeable changes in the skin, like a red, itchy sore that will not heal.

According to Simon, a person’s risk for melanoma doubles if they have had more than five sunburns, and just one blistering sunburn in childhood can double that child’s chance of developing melanoma later in life.

Merkel cell carcinoma is a very rare but very aggressive form of skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, Merkel cell tumors look like firm, pink, red, or purple lumps or bumps on the skin that do not usually hurt but grow quickly.

What causes skin cancer?