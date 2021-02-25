Charlotte man sentenced to more than 30 years on child pornography charges

U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Ted D. Melton, 46, of Charlotte, to 365 months in prison on child pornography charges, announced Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Melton was also ordered to register as a sex offender and to serve the rest of his life under court supervision after he is released from prison. Bell also ordered Melton to have no contact with victims of child pornography.

Murray was joined by Robert R. Wells, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Charlotte Division, and Sheriff Darren Campbell of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in making the announcement.

On Oct. 21, 2020, Melton pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and possession with intent to view child pornography containing a minor who had not attained 12 years of age. According to filed documents and statements made in court, in February 2015, officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force determined that an individual later identified as Melton was using a peer-to-peer file sharing program to distribute child pornography.

