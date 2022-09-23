Charlotte man ordered held without bond after pursuit

A Charlotte man is being held without bond after leading deputies on a chase Thursday morning, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

He is also facing charges in connection with a shooting in Statesville on Thursday morning. A passenger in his vehicle was charged with firing the shot that wounded one person on Vernon Lane.

Jaheim Tavares Vandiver, 21, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of aggressive driving, speeding, expired registration, driving while license is revoked and infractions of unsafe lane change and failure to stop at sign or flashing red light. A magistrate ordered him held without bond.

The Statesville Police Department charged Vandiver with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

A passenger, Tahilyia Amari Mitchell, 18, also of Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set her bond at $1,000.

The Statesville Police Department charged Mitchell with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm inside the city limits.

Campbell said deputies were notified of a possible domestic disturbance in a vehicle and that it was traveling south on Interstate 77.

Deputy Stephen Zalepka spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, Campbell said. The vehicle did not stop and got off the interstate at Exit 31. Deputies were then told the vehicle was suspected of being involved in a shooting in Statesville, Campbell said.

After exiting, the vehicle traveling to Langtree Road, where a handgun was thrown, Campbell said.

Zalepka continued the pursuit as the vehicle merged back onto I-77 south and traveled into Mecklenburg County, Campbell said.

The vehicle again exited the interstate at W.T. Harris Boulevard, and as it approached the intersection with Perimeter Parkway and Reames Road, the vehicle crashed into a divided median and hit a set of bushes, Campbell said.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and deputies and members of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department established a perimeter. Deputy Madison Sharpe located Vandiver and arrested him without further incident. Zalepka arrested the passenger, Mitchell. Both were then transported to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Mitchell has no criminal history.

Vandiver’s history includes felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run failure to stop causing property damage and larceny.