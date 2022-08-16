Charlotte man charged after traffic stop by Iredell deputies

A stop for a traffic violation Saturday led to the arrest of a Charlotte man on drug charges.

Ronnie Eugene Burleson, 52, was charged with felony level III trafficking opioid by transport and felony Level III trafficking opioid by possession. A magistrate set bond at $500,000.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team (ACE) stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Garner Bagnal Boulevard on Saturday.

He said the driver, Burleson, provided suspicious information to deputies. K-9 Brandi indicated a positive alert to a narcotic odor in the vehicle and a search was conducted, Campbell said.

The search revealed 31.6 grams of pressed Fentanyl pills under the driver’s seat, Campbell said.

Burleson’s history includes DWI and misdemeanor larceny.