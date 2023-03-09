A Charlotte man is facing numerous charges after ecstasy and methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Xzavior Ty’Ric Green, 34, of Charlotte, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I (ecstasy), felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of possession of Schedule II (oxycodone) and possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts) and was served with an order for arrest for habitual felon.

A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said Sgt. W.E. Line with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team stopped a Dodge Durango on Plaza Drive near Interstate 77 in Mooresville on Sunday. Campbell said the Durango had an equipment violation and a fictitious tag was displayed.

Line spoke with the driver and told him of the reason for the stop. When Line asked the driver, identified as Green, for his driver’s license, he said he didn’t have one, Campbell said. Line continued speaking to Green about his license and saw a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in the ashtray, he said.

Line checked Green’s license information and asked for a criminal record check and learned that there was an outstanding order for arrest from Cabarrus County, Campbell said.

Green was arrested on the outstanding warrant and a subsequent search of the vehicle was performed. A total of 70 dosage units of ecstasy, 2.46 grams of methamphetamine, 32.07 grams of marijuana, three dosage units of oxycodone, drug paraphernalia and $877 were found, Campbell said.

Green’s history includes felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony sell cocaine, felony attempted common law robbery, felony larceny after breaking or entering, felony conspire to commit breaking or entering and felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer and possession of marijuana.