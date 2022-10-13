Charles Carter and Bob Stamey honored at Farm Bureau Annual Meeting

The Farm Bureau took a moment during its annual meeting Thursday at the Statesville Civic Center to honor the late Charles Carter and Bob Stamey for their contributions to agriculture in Iredell County.

Their families were presented with the Ken Vaughn Friend of Agriculture Award for the men’s dedication to agriculture. Vaughn was the agricultural extension agent in Iredell County for a number of years.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell was the guest speaker at the dinner. There also were presentations from local Future Farmers of America chapters and 4-H in the schools.

A canned food donation was made to Matthew 25 Ministries, and money from the mums sold that night also went to the ministry.