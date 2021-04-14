Charges filed in March fatal hit-and-run

A Statesville man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in March.

Joshua Ray Williams, 32, was charged with felony hit-and-run stemming from a March 4 crash that killed David Morris Hawks. Hawks was walking on Old Mountain Road when he was struck and killed, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

In addition to the hit-and-run charge, Williams was also charged with driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Williams turned himself in Tuesday.