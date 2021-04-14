 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges filed in March fatal hit-and-run
0 comments
breaking

Charges filed in March fatal hit-and-run

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Statesville man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in March.

Joshua Ray Williams, 32, was charged with felony hit-and-run stemming from a March 4 crash that killed David Morris Hawks. Hawks was walking on Old Mountain Road when he was struck and killed, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

In addition to the hit-and-run charge, Williams was also charged with driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

Williams turned himself in Tuesday.

WILLIAMS,JOSHUA.JPG

Williams
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

15K cereal boxes toppled to honor school employee

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert