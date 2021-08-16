Charges dropped against Jermaine Sanders, but Mooresville still hasn't retyrbed money it seized from him

Criminal charges were dismissed against Jermaine Sanders, but he is still waiting to have his money seized during the investigation returned to him as the civil case plays out in the North Carolina Court of Appeals.
For his attorney Ashley Cannon, the battle continues to have nearly $17,000 returned to her client.
“It’s very frustrating to him because he doesn’t even have any criminal charges against him now and yet the Mooresville Police Department refuses to give the money back that they claim was part of some illegal criminal activity. He’s been cleared of that,” Cannon said. “It seems like the money should be returned to him, but they aren’t doing that.”
The charges were dismissed last week.
“The charging officer followed protocol and secured leave from the court date from the DA’s office. The state asked for another court date and the court denied. The state dismissed the marijuana and paraphernalia charges. The civil case is still active,” Mooresville’s communications and marketing director Kim Sellers said in an emailed statement.
Sanders had $16,761 seized from his car during an investigation last year, but despite several times being ordered by lower courts to return the money, Mooresville has said that since it turned the money over to the federal government, it isn’t responsible for returning it.
Cannon said the issue goes beyond just her client, but to a bigger issue involving police departments and civil forfeiture even after criminal charges are dropped. She said until it changes, it’s a matter of government operating beyond its legal bounds.
“The general public should know that the government through law enforcement is routinely seizing assets of citizens even if the citizens have not been charged with a crime, their charges have been dismissed or they are found not guilty,” Cannon said.
While the case plays out in the Court of Appeals, Cannon said action is taking place in federal court to also have the money returned.
Sanders’ cash seized in investigation
On Nov. 16 of 2020, a vehicle leased by Sanders was searched, but according to Cannon, Sanders had never given consent for the search. The MPD found less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761. The marijuana was a misdemeanor amount.
On Nov. 24, District Judge Deborah Brown ordered that Mooresville return the money to Sanders because the MPD hadn’t tied the cash to any criminal actions. Mooresville’s attorney, Patrick Flanagan, argued that the town was not a party to the case and that the case needed to be heard at a higher level appellate court.
However, in a later court hearing, Judge Christine Underwood called this claim “disingenuous,” stating that the Mooresville Police Department was acting as agents of the state at the time of the seizure. The money was sent to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the day before Sanders’ civil case was heard in court.
In February, Underwood ruled that the money was fungible, meaning it didn’t have to be the exact cash that was taken, but that the city and police department were responsible for returning the amount it had removed from Sanders’ vehicle. Underwood held the town in contempt, but no one was jailed despite threats to do so if the money wasn’t returned in a timely fashion.
The town previously stated Sanders and his attorney should file a complaint with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which represents the Department of Homeland Security in this case.
“The Town plans to file a petition with the Court of Appeals seeking immediate relief from this ruling. The Town’s police officers lawfully seized the funds at issue here and turned them over at the direction of the Department of Homeland Security as suspected drug proceeds. The U.S. Attorney’s Office complaint, filed in federal court (attached), seeks forfeiture of these funds, and further outlines Mr. Sanders extensive criminal history, pending drug charges and the facts pertaining to this case. The Town’s police officers acted appropriately and in accordance with the law, and this will be established both in federal court and when the court of appeals reviews these proceedings. The Town does not plan to comment further on these proceedings,” the town said in a statement.
