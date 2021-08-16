Charges dropped against Jermaine Sanders, but Mooresville still hasn't retyrbed money it seized from him

Cannon said the issue goes beyond just her client, but to a bigger issue involving police departments and civil forfeiture even after criminal charges are dropped. She said until it changes, it’s a matter of government operating beyond its legal bounds.

“The general public should know that the government through law enforcement is routinely seizing assets of citizens even if the citizens have not been charged with a crime, their charges have been dismissed or they are found not guilty,” Cannon said.

While the case plays out in the Court of Appeals, Cannon said action is taking place in federal court to also have the money returned.

Sanders’ cash seized in investigation

On Nov. 16 of 2020, a vehicle leased by Sanders was searched, but according to Cannon, Sanders had never given consent for the search. The MPD found less than a half-ounce of marijuana along with $16,761. The marijuana was a misdemeanor amount.

On Nov. 24, District Judge Deborah Brown ordered that Mooresville return the money to Sanders because the MPD hadn’t tied the cash to any criminal actions. Mooresville’s attorney, Patrick Flanagan, argued that the town was not a party to the case and that the case needed to be heard at a higher level appellate court.