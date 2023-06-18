Statesville has a new urgent care center with longer hours as Iredell Urgent Care-Statesville cut the ribbon on the new Broad Street facility and will open its doors to the public on June 20

“We recognized the need, like Mr. (John) Green said, to have an urgent care here. We will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days and week and on holidays,” Vice President-Iredell Physician Network Damon Hays said. “We noted that most urgent cares in the area close at 8 p.m., and to serve to community effectively we needed to be open later.”

Located at 1540 E. Broad St., the facility houses 14 rooms for patients, a lab for testing, a procedure room, and a room for taking X-rays.

After the closure of Davis Regional Medical Center as a full-service facility, Iredell Memorial Hospital began to see more patients coming into their emergency room. That led to renovations of the space that recently held Iredell COAST’s store on Broad Street.

“When you think about really what started here, you’ve got to go back to last July when Davis Regional announced a seismic change to health care in Statesville,” Iredell Health System CEO John Green said. “When they announced they were closing and ending services, it changed our vision because we had to look at not just taking care of the folks we were already taking care of, but also recognizing there was a lot more need.”

Iredell Health System expanded its own emergency room, but Green said they also saw the need to alleviate pressure on the ER as more patients would be using their facilities. The building owned by G.L. Wilson was selected as the new location for the urgent care.

It was originally home to Blockbuster Video.

Hays said they learned from their Mooresville urgent care this facility would need to be bigger than the one in the county’s southern end. He said hours may expand in the future, but he expects 40 to 50 patients a day as they open and will average more as the community adjusts to the location.

The urgent care opens Tuesday.

“I hate to say we hope to see you all there, not a good term, but if you need us, you know where to find us,” Hays said.