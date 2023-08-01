Michael Davis spent just two years of his life at Calvary Chapel Lake Norman, often sleeping in his car, but he embraced the church and its teachings and went out as part of the outreach ministry to bring food and clothing to those in need in the community.

When he died in 2019, the church wanted to do something to honor his legacy and give others a helping hand as Davis had tried to do.

On Friday, the church dedicated the Michael Davis House, which is part of the Calvary Redemption Discipleship.

“This man who gets radically saved on a Wednesday night,” said Calvary Chapel Pastor Mike Burner. “I knew the moment he said he wanted to receive the Lord Jesus Christ, I knew there was something in this man that he wasn’t kidding,” he said.

“For those of you who knew him, man he soared and he cared,” Burner said.

Burner said that over the course of a few months he saw incredible growth in Davis. He said Davis arrived at the church angry but after professing his faith and with the help of church members, one of whom took Davis into his home, the anger went away.

Burner said Davis came to the attention of Calvary Chapel in 2017 when he started attending services as a result of the church’s outreach ministry. Burner’s wife, Lobby, said Davis would sleep in his car at the church but faithfully attended services.

He slept in his car one night and then next day he was not feeling well, Burner said. He developed a blood clot and died in 2019, but his death provided the church with the impetus to follow its dream of building and operating a home to give people like Davis a leg up in society.

“A home that would represent that kind of man, the man who wants to give his life to the Lord, wants to change his life, wants to stop drinking, wants to stop using drugs, a man who wants to start working hard and looking forward to a future,” Burner said.

Burner said the Michael Davis House will continue the legacy of the Barium Springs’ history as an orphanage by providing guidance to a new generation of young people.

He said the idea of constructing such a facility began as a dream. Making it happen, Burner said, seemed a daunting task. But a video he made explaining the idea and what they hoped to accomplish caught the eye of True Homes, a new home builder in the area. The video did the trick and True Homes offered to help with the construction.

“God used True Homes to build us a home,” he said.

Burner said he walked the property behind the church and had an idea of where to locate the home but True Homes representatives thought the site on top of a hill would be better suited to construct the facility.

“It almost seemed impossible,” Burner said.

But Burner and others at Calvary prayed and leaned on a higher power to see the project come to fruition.

Burner said the house will serve as a home to men who are looking for a new direction in life. He said the intended target of those the home will serve is young men who are aging out of foster care and need a place to call home, learn skills and to follow the teachings of the Bible.

After getting True Homes on board, Burner said, the project seemed to steamroll. Lobby Burner said beds, furniture and bedding were all donated.

Pastor Burner said the staff at the town of Troutman provided assistance in making the home a reality.

On Friday that dream became a reality. Before the official opening of the home, Pastor Isaiah Burner and and his father spoke about the house that will hopefully make a difference in many lives.

The Michael Davis House, sitting atop a hill behind the former classroom at Barium Springs, is ready to take in men looking to turn their lives around, Burner said. It can house up to six men and will function as a regular home with a kitchen and living area downstairs and bedrooms upstairs. The plans are to offer classes, teach skills and Bible study.

The house is just the start for Calvary Chapel in its redemption ministry, he said. The church is planning to take the former classroom and convert it into a home for pregnant women or young mothers with the same goals as the Michael Davis House — to offer a place of comfort, hope and a chance to change lives.

Relying on faith, Burner said, he has no doubt that that dream will come true as well.

“God is good,” he said.