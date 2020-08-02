CHANGING GEARS: Corvettes of Statesville adapted annual event but not its mission

It was a little different this year, but the show rolled on for Corvettes of Statesville’s annual cruise-in Saturday at Signal Hill Mall.
Hosting the event to raise money for Matthew 25, a local organization, Corvettes of Statesville offered the option to a drive-thru and donate this year due to COVID-19. They also gave the option to park.
Bucky Edmonds of Corvettes of Statesville said the cruise-in, which lasted from 2 to 6 p.m. had a few hundred cars show up ranging from Corvettes to Chevelles. The cruise-in brought cars from as far as Florida.
In a normal year, Corvettes of Statesville hosts competitions during the cruise-in with prizes totaling $2,500. But due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty of the event, they decided against hosting competitions this year.
Instead of giving prizes this year, Edmonds said the group decided to offer drive-thru and parking options. He said a number of people chose the drive-thru option. Roughly 100 cars decided to park and hang out.
Donations given are for Matthew 25, a non-profit food bank located in Harmony. Matthew 25 serves about 600 people a month.
Mandi Howell, manager of operations for Matthew 25, said the organization wasn't able to hold two of its biggest fundraisers - a 5K and an auction - due to COVID-19 so this one by Corvettes of Statesville and an upcoming one Friday, will help fill that void and give a much-needed financial shot in the arm.
She said there is an increased need for Matthew 25's services and donations, both food, and money, will be a blessing.
The upcoming fundraiser is the result of a collaboration of northern Iredell County churches.
The churches are hosting a North Iredell Movie Night at Fiddlers Grove in Union Grove Friday. “Remember the Titans” will be shown around 9 p.m. but activities start at 6:30 p.m. when food trucks will be set up.
Admission is canned food donations to Matthew 25. Folks are encouraged to bring chairs and social distancing should be practiced.
Howell said non-perishable foods and money are what the ministry needs the most. Monetary donations, in particular, make a big difference, she said.
“Right now, we are purchasing the food,” she said. So monetary donations will mean the ministry has more purchasing power, and in turn, can help more people. “This will give us the opportunity to help people with their electric bills,” Howell said.
Other items the ministry needs that are in short supply include diapers, both for babies and adults and wipes. Feminine hygiene products are also something the ministry could use, Howell said.
And thanks to Corvettes of Statesville and the churches, some of those needs can now be met.
It's something Corvettes of Statesville has been doing for several years.
Since it began this fundraiser, Corvettes of Statesville has raised roughly $45,000 for Matthew 25.
