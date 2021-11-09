Chance encounter with young girl leads to Wreaths For Veterans

Satterfield said the group is a supplement to Wreaths Across America, so that at least in Salisbury and other North Carolina veteran’s cemeteries, a scenario like the one he experienced wouldn’t happen again.

In 2019, the group was able to do so in Salisbury, but the COVID-19 pandemic would cancel the wreath-laying in 2020. But this year and going forward, Wreaths For Veterans is working toward that goal.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Satterfield said.

Until the end of the week of Thanksgiving, the group will continue to collect funds to purchase wreaths from growers in North Carolina. All of the money raised goes to the wreaths, Satterfield said. Continuing concerns with the pandemic made the task more difficult this year, but their mission goes on.

That’s why Satterfield and others with the group expanded their board of directors with volunteers like Michelle Selvey, who works at Lake Norman Realty in Statesville. For her, supporting veterans meant even more recently with her son’s decision to join the military.