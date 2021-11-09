Chance encounter with young girl leads to Wreaths For Veterans

Mike Satterfield went to the Salisbury National Cemetery-Annex in December 2018, planning to put a wreath on the grave of a friend and fellow veteran. However, fate would intervene.
During the December ceremony that year for Wreaths Across America, where wreaths are placed on veterans’ graves, Satterfield would find his reason for the Wreaths for Veterans organization.
“I had stopped that morning and gotten a wreath because most veterans, a lot of us have friends that are buried in that cemetery. I’d left my wreath in the truck that morning,” Satterfield said. “Once they went out, the ceremony was concluded and people went out to lay the wreaths, we had approximately 7,000 headstones out there and we had just over 3,000 wreathes.”
“I had a little girl come up to me and said, ‘Sir, do you know why my grandfather, my grandpa didn’t get a wreath?’” Satterfield said. “So, I gave the little girl the wreath I had and from that point forward I said, ‘We’re not going to do this again.’”
That’s when the thoughts for what has become Wreaths For Veterans began to form.
“As a Marine, you know, there’s not a whole lot as far as a man that affects me like children. So me and my buddies got together, and we decided that this was not going to happen again.”
Satterfield said the group is a supplement to Wreaths Across America, so that at least in Salisbury and other North Carolina veteran’s cemeteries, a scenario like the one he experienced wouldn’t happen again.
In 2019, the group was able to do so in Salisbury, but the COVID-19 pandemic would cancel the wreath-laying in 2020. But this year and going forward, Wreaths For Veterans is working toward that goal.
“We’re doing the best we can,” Satterfield said.
Until the end of the week of Thanksgiving, the group will continue to collect funds to purchase wreaths from growers in North Carolina. All of the money raised goes to the wreaths, Satterfield said. Continuing concerns with the pandemic made the task more difficult this year, but their mission goes on.
That’s why Satterfield and others with the group expanded their board of directors with volunteers like Michelle Selvey, who works at Lake Norman Realty in Statesville. For her, supporting veterans meant even more recently with her son’s decision to join the military.
“I wanted to get involved because of the tremendous outpouring of support from local veterans, for not only my son, but our entire family,” Selvey said. “Although I have always had a soft spot in my heart for our service members, my son joining the Air Force was a huge motivator for me to want to be more involved with this project. As a parent, you feel so disconnected from your child when they leave for their service. They are not given many opportunities to call home and can not receive calls. Volunteering allows me to feel closer to him and more connected.”
Part of her role now will be to help Wreaths for Veterans not just take care of the cemetery in Salisbury, but all across North Carolina.
“We are hoping to grow our organization through community involvement with our ultimate goal of having every fallen soldier’s headstone in N.C. to be remembered annually,” Selvey said.
Satterfield said volunteers also can come out for the ceremony from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 18 and then lay wreaths on the headstones.
