Champion Muay Thai fighter from Thailand visits Mooresville

In the world of Muay Thai, gyms can sometimes become known for a particular style or technique. On her first trip to the United States, Anna “Supergirl” Chanthasri, along with her father Jaroon Chanthasri, decided to bring the technique that their gym made famous in Bangkok to America.

Their first stop, Lake Norman Muay Thai in Mooresville, received the first lessons of their special “spearing knee” technique anywhere in the United States.

“It’s extremely cool to have (“Supergirl”) here. She’s a big name in the sport of Muay Thai,” J.T. Smith, owner of Lake Norman Muay Thai, said. “It’s really unbelievable to have her here. We’re very, very lucky.”

Supergirl hails from the Jaroonsak Gym, a Muay Thai training center started by her father, and along with her sister Nat “Wondergirl” Chanthasri, have become wildly successful in the fighting circuits of Thailand and beyond.

Chanthasri began training both of his daughters to fight at a young age, with Supergirl beginning her training at 3 years old with her first official fights coming when she was 16 years old. Since then, she has amassed a combat record of 39-5-1 and won a PBA Thailand Championship.

During the seminar, Supergirl and her father taught the “spearing knee” technique to all members of Lake Norman Muay Thai in attendance, with experience levels ranging from beginners to seasoned veterans of the ring.

“These kids aren’t going to be exposed to something like this,” Smith said. “This is a great experience for them, especially for those that are younger.”

Both of the visiting teachers spent time with every grouping of Muay Thai students, going over proper kneeing techniques as well as how to better grapple with their opponent to have better control of the fight.

In total, more than 70 people signed up to be a part of the seminar with some coming from outside of Mooresville and even outside of North Carolina to learn from the Muay Thai prodigy.

“All of these people will get a new tool to add to their arsenal,” Smith said. “If they continue to practice the things being taught today, they will have a valuable tool to use.”

The seminar was held Saturday and Sunday to accommodate the large number of people that wanted to attend the event. It was sold out both days.

“Everyone here is very familiar with her,” Smith said. “When the event was announced, people were very excited.”