Chambers settles in as chief magistrate for Iredell County

Daniel Chambers has been a magistrate judge for three decades, but now he has the honor of being the second Chief Magistrate Judge in Iredell County's history.
"It’s a big honor. I thank Judge (Dale) Graham for having faith in me to do the job. I want to be an asset to Iredell County," Chambers said.
In Chief District Court Judge Graham's press release, he said Chambers has taken the oath of office nine consecutive times, more than any other current magistrate.
“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Chambers as our new Chief Magistrate for Iredell County. Magistrates are an integral part of our judicial system. As independent judicial officials, our magistrates are responsible for issuing arrest warrants, search warrants, involuntary commitments, and a myriad of other duties. They also preside over small claims court and summary ejectment court on a weekly basis. Chief Magistrate Chambers has extensive experience in all avenues of the magistrate’s office. Daniel’s duties include overseeing 9 total magistrates," Graham said.
"In addition to all his regular duties as a magistrate, Daniel will be responsible for magistrate scheduling as well as acting as a liaison with the Chief Judge, Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson and Resident Superior Court Judge Joseph Crosswhite. I have known and worked closely with Daniel for many years. He is intelligent, dedicated, and a hard worker. Daniel is also an outstanding person of the highest character. Daniel is highly respected by the other magistrates as well as our courthouse staff. Daniel will tell you that he is fortunate to supervise an outstanding group of Iredell magistrates. We are delighted to have him in this critical position.”
Those added duties are part of being the Chief Magistrate, as Chambers is responsible for the office's operations, as well as communicating with the other magistrates to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to how they handle their duties.
"It’s important because (magistrates) are the ones who actually determine justice for Iredell County citizens," Chambers said. "And it's important that people receive justice fairly and accurately."
Chambers graduated from Gardner-Webb University in 1985 with a bachelor of science degree in computer science but soon after his interest in the criminal justice system had him eyeing work as a magistrate.
"When I applied for the job, I was interested in criminal justice but I had no idea I would be doing it for 30 years. It’s been an interesting experience. There are ups and downs like any other job, but when you look back, you can see the difference you made," Chambers said.
Iredell's first chief magistrate, Dianne Sanders, recently retired.
