Chambers settles in as chief magistrate for Iredell County

Daniel Chambers has been a magistrate judge for three decades, but now he has the honor of being the second Chief Magistrate Judge in Iredell County's history.

"It’s a big honor. I thank Judge (Dale) Graham for having faith in me to do the job. I want to be an asset to Iredell County," Chambers said.

In Chief District Court Judge Graham's press release, he said Chambers has taken the oath of office nine consecutive times, more than any other current magistrate.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Chambers as our new Chief Magistrate for Iredell County. Magistrates are an integral part of our judicial system. As independent judicial officials, our magistrates are responsible for issuing arrest warrants, search warrants, involuntary commitments, and a myriad of other duties. They also preside over small claims court and summary ejectment court on a weekly basis. Chief Magistrate Chambers has extensive experience in all avenues of the magistrate’s office. Daniel’s duties include overseeing 9 total magistrates," Graham said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}