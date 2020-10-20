Chamber 'Meet the Candidates' forum available on video

The Greater Statesville Chamber hosted a pre-recorded Meet the Candidates event for races to include Iredell County Commissioners, Iredell-Statesville School Board, NC Senate and NC House of Representatives.
“In normal years there would be public forums and opportunities to hear the candidates speak in person. Because that wasn’t possible, we wanted the Statesville community to get to know the candidates,” said Business Advocacy Council Chair, Tracey Gibson. “We hope everyone will take a few minutes to use this resource to get to know the candidates before casting their vote. The conversation included topics pertinent to business and industry such as the funding of community colleges and local economic development.”
The videos can be found on the chamber’s website at https://www.statesvillechamber.org/advocacy. Early in-person voting continues through Oct. 31. In the early voting period, voters may cast ballots at these early voting locations in Iredell County LOCATIONS LINK. Election Day is Nov. 3.
