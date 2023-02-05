Most of us have a select few dates that are permanently etched in our memories — births, graduations, marriages, divorces, promotions, deaths, and more. This, of course, is in addition to some profound historical events that occurred during our lifetime.

To a great extent, the number and emotional intensity of these dates and events depend much on how life has treated us, and vice versa. For some, fate has been so unkind, there are dates and events they labor hard to suppress, or even erase completely from their conscious memory.

For those of us for whom fate has dealt a more charitable hand, the older we get, some dates seem to gain in significance while others fade, or disappear all-together. As the French say with a shrug, “c’est la vie.” As we struggle to remember, we may resort to sorting our life events by decades, or periods, much like the “periods” used to describe historical eras, or the works of certain artists, writers, composers, et al.

Until recently, I could recall very few special life events in the 1980s. I’d also be hard-pressed to provide dates for any of them. This changed recently when I unearthed an appointment diary I kept in 1986. It’s written in a cryptic, catch-as-catch-can manner. While it covers only the first half of the year, I was very surprised at the significant personal, national and world events that occurred during that relatively brief period.

Here’s one entry of some personal thoughts on a particular January day in 1986.

Wednesday, January 29 – 8:00 AM – hear on radio news about the explosion of space shuttle Challenger 73 seconds after lift-off…shocked, stunned, hurt…7 astronauts, including teacher, Christa McCauliff from New Hampshire. I cried…felt depressed all day. Harl and I saw it on the 12:00 news at lunch. I cried again. ‘Can’t remember when any “public” tragedy has affected me so deeply; not sure why, unless it was an empathy of pride for Christa. 5:30 PM took Em to her trampoline class, then Harl and I went to O’ Club for membership night…

(NOTE: The actual explosion occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 1986. We were living in the Philippines at the time which is 13 hours later than U.S. eastern standard time.)

Challenger Astronauts — Lest we forget …

Christa McAuliffe

Judith Resnick

Michael J. Smith

Dick Scobee

Ellison Onizuka

Gregory Jarvis

Ronald McNair