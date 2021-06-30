Chairman of the Board with Ken Knox to perform at first Community Fall Festival

The festival will be held at 625 Sullivan Road, the home of the COAST’s Resale Shop and Community Food Bank, will run from noon to 8 p.m., and will feature face painting, games, inflatables, vendors, food and performances. Statesville Dance and Performing Arts will perform at 1 p.m., the Carolina Dogwood Pageant at 2 p.m., and Chairmen of the Board will take the stage at 6 p.m. This is a free community event. Face painting, games, and inflatables will charge a small fee.

With one of soul music's all-time great group names, the Chairmen of the Board has pleased music lovers for more than 30 years. Formed in Detroit, the Chairmen were one of the first acts signed by songwriting legends Holland/Dozier/Holland for their Invictus label following H/D/H's messy divorce from Motown. The group came out of the box strong in 1970 with the wonderful "Give Me Just A Little More Time," a classic early '70s radio smash highlighted by lead singer General Norman Johnson's emotive, plaintive vocals. "Give Me" was the foundation of the group's excellent debut album, which also featured the infectious "(You've Got Me) Dangling on a String." They are a phenomenal group that has been inducted into the N.C. Music Hall of Fame.