Chairman of the Board concert to benefit Iredell COAST

The Iredell Community Outreach Association will host N.C. Music Hall of Famers Chairmen of the Board at the Statesville Civic Center on July 28.

This will be a benefit concert to support the association's ongoing outreach and upcoming events such as its back-to-school drive, the Iredell County Fair, and the annual Community Christmas Program, which supports local children with free gifts.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at iredellcoast.com.