Chairman of the Board concert to benefit Iredell COAST

The Chairmen of the Board will perform in Statesville on July 28 to benefit Iredell Community Outreach Association.

The Iredell Community Outreach Association will host N.C. Music Hall of Famers Chairmen of the Board at the Statesville Civic Center on July 28.

This will be a benefit concert to support the association's ongoing outreach and upcoming events such as its back-to-school drive, the Iredell County Fair, and the annual Community Christmas Program, which supports local children with free gifts.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at iredellcoast.com.

ABOUT CHAIRMEN OF THE BOARD

With one of Soul Music's all-time great group names, the Chairmen of the Board has pleased music lovers for over 30 years. Formed in Detroit , the Chairmen were one of the first acts signed by songwriting legends Holland/Dozier/Holland for their Invictus label following H/D/H's messy divorce from Motown. The group came out of the box strong in 1970 with the wonderful "Give Me Just A Little More Time," a classic early 70's radio smash highlighted by lead singer General Johnson's emotive, plaintive vocals. "Give Me" was the foundation of the group's excellent debut album, which also featured the infectious "(You've Got Me) Dangling on a String,".

