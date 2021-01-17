Certified athletic trainers play vital role as high school sports calendar expands

In her first year after earning a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from UNC-Charlotte, Sabryna Gordon provides care to athletes at Statesville High School.

“The importance of the team having an athletic trainer is understated because having someone there for emergency care and long-term care and rehab is really important,” she said. “Being able to keep all of your care in-house, and knowing all the athletes as well as I do, makes it easier and makes the care much better.”

Gordon works at Iredell Memorial Hospital, but she yearned for athletic training during the prolonged offseason.

“I missed it so much,” she said. “After losing that connection with the athletes, when I came back, I was like, ‘Oh man, it feels so good to be back.’ I love it here.” At a time when participation in high school football is decreasing in North Carolina due to fear of injury, having certified athletic trainers attendant at practices and games helps alleviate the worries of players, coaches and parents. As injuries such as concussions, cardiac emergencies, or heat illness occur, having a certified athletic trainer on site to evaluate athletes helps prevent further injury and harm.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}