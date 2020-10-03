Central VFD earns lower insurance rating after inspection

Central School Volunteer Fire Department recently received notification from the North Carolina Department of Insurance that it met the requirements to lower its insurance rating to a 5/9E.

The new rating, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2021, may mean savings in homeowner’s insurance for those in the district.

The 5 rating applies to any residence or business within five miles of the fire department, which has two stations, one on Wilkesboro Highway and one on Barker’s Grove Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To obtain the rating, the fire department was inspected by the DOI and the State Fire Marshal’s Office as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System. Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source.

The NCRRS rating system ranges from one (the highest) to 10, which is not recognized as a certified fire department by the state.