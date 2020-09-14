Central Elementary among 34 schools to receive literacy grant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced plans to help make a difference during the upcoming academic year with the award of more than $105,000 in literacy grants in North Carolina.

With these funds, educators at 34 schools, libraries and literacy organizations across the North Carolina communities that Dollar General calls home will have additional resources to support new and ongoing youth literacy programs.

Central Elementary School is one of those 34, receiving $3,000.

“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”