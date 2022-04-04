 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Celeste students who exemplify honesty celebrated

  • Updated
  • 0
In March, Celeste Henkel Elementary celebrated 49 students who exemplify the character trait of honesty. They enjoyed a special treat and received a certificate.

 Photo used with permission

