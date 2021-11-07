Celebrations, lunches and parades planned to honor veterans

To celebrate local veterans, a number of events have been planned, and the community is encouraged to join in celebrating those who have and continue to serve.
In Statesville, West Iredell High School’s JROTC will host its annual celebration honoring veterans beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Organizers said they are expecting more than 450 veterans for the annual celebration.
Last year, a drive-thru event honored veterans, but Wednesday the school will host an in-person celebration in the gymnasium. The celebration will include music and recognition of the branches of the military. A barbecue lunch for the veterans will follow.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will honor veterans Thursday with a free to-go boxed lunch. Lunches can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. at 705 Davie Ave. To reserve a lunch call 704-873-7223.
The city of Statesville will close its offices Thursday in recognition of Veterans Day. Mayor Costi Kutteh signed a proclamation honoring veterans for their services and highlighted the 46 veterans who are employed by the city. He called on all residents to observe the holiday by “solemnly remembering the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly to preserve our heritage of freedom.”
Due to the closing of city offices Thursday, there will be no garbage collection that day. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday routes will operate on a regular schedule.
The revised schedule for commercial businesses with garbage cans or rollout containers is:
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule.
Thursday and Friday routes will be collected Friday.
Saturday routes will run on a regular schedule
The Statesville Fitness & Activity Center and Bentley Center will be closed on Veterans Day. Statesville ABC stores will be open.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, a veterans job and resource fair has been planned. It will be held at the NCWorks Career Center, 133 Island Ford Road, Statesville.
There are several activities planned in Mooresville for Veterans Day.
There will be a flag processional and ceremony at 9 a.m. Nov. 8. The walk will begin at Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum at Richard’s Coffee Shop and go to Town Hall for the ceremony.
A blood drive has been planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street in front of Richard’s Coffee Shop; look for a large red bus. Appointments are encouraged. Visit oneblood.org/donate-now and enter sponsor code #66302.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 66 will sponsor a memorial ceremony at Glenwood Memorial Park, 273 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville, beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday
Activities will continue with a veterans’ parade at 1 p.m. The parade will make its way in downtown Mooresville with all veterans and anyone wishing to show their patriotism invited to participate.
The emphasis of this year’s Veterans Day will be on “any veteran who provided any support anywhere in the ‘sandbox,’” including all veterans from war or operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, organizers said.
Veterans serving in those wars will participate as a unit in the parade. They are encouraged to call Jim Kiger at Welcome Home Veterans at 704-663-0488 if they are able to participate.
The Top of the Lake Rotary will honor local veterans and one guest each with a free dine-in breakfast catered by Victory Lanes. The breakfast is from 8-10 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1450 N. Main St., Mooresville. An RSVP is required by Monday, Nov. 8, at https://www.victorylanes.com/event-details/top-of-the-lake-rotary-veterans-day-breakfast/form.