Celebrations, lunches and parades planned to honor veterans

To celebrate local veterans, a number of events have been planned, and the community is encouraged to join in celebrating those who have and continue to serve.

In Statesville, West Iredell High School’s JROTC will host its annual celebration honoring veterans beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Organizers said they are expecting more than 450 veterans for the annual celebration.

Last year, a drive-thru event honored veterans, but Wednesday the school will host an in-person celebration in the gymnasium. The celebration will include music and recognition of the branches of the military. A barbecue lunch for the veterans will follow.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will honor veterans Thursday with a free to-go boxed lunch. Lunches can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. at 705 Davie Ave. To reserve a lunch call 704-873-7223.

The city of Statesville will close its offices Thursday in recognition of Veterans Day. Mayor Costi Kutteh signed a proclamation honoring veterans for their services and highlighted the 46 veterans who are employed by the city. He called on all residents to observe the holiday by “solemnly remembering the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly to preserve our heritage of freedom.”