Friends, family, and loved ones gathered Saturday to share memories and celebrate the retirement of Evelyn Clyburn at the Unity Center drive-by. Clyburn has taught in the Iredell-Statesville Schools for more than 50 years.

“I wanted to do this for her because she has put in over 50 years,” said Sharon Easter, who spoke about the amount of hard work that Clyburn put into her time teaching. “She is one of a kind.”

Clyburn said that she is proud of “how successful the majority of my students are today.” She spoke about how her students always had a passion to learn and were always up for a challenge. Clyburn said she always made sure that her students were up to standard in her classroom.

“God has given us a token,” Clyburn said. “My token was working with children.” Clyburn said teaching is a commitment and being able to relate to others who are not a part of your own community.

“I admire her and I aspire to be her,” said Lynn White, a former student of Clyburn. “She is a caring, loving teacher and she cared about you personally.”

Christy Simpson explained that Clyburn was her seventh grade math teacher at Statesville Middle School. “Just keep being you,” Simpson said, describing her gratitude. “We all want to be you. Thank you.”

Steve Murdock visited and asked Clyburn to sign his annual from when he attended D. Matt Thompson Junior High. Murdock said she had high standards for her students.

“She called us her little Einsteins,” said Murdock. He wished her well to enjoy her retirement and “that a lot of her students think fondly of her.”