Celebrating 20 years of service: Dove House launches $20 for 20 Year Campaign

Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, located in Statesville and serving Iredell and Alexander counties, opened its doors for the first time Sept. 9, 2002.
Throughout 2022, they will celebrate a major milestone — 20 years of providing critical services to victims of child sexual abuse. Since their first client Sept. 9, 2002 — a traumatized 15-year-old girl — Dove House has served more than 11,500 children and their non-offending family members. As they look back over the last 20 years with deep gratitude for the community support, the all-volunteer board of directors looks forward in planning for the next 20 years.
To kick off the 20th anniversary year, Dove House has launched a $20 for 20 Years campaign in which they hope all able households in Iredell and Alexander counties will participate. The $20 for 20 Years goals are to create more awareness about Dove House and the services they provide and to raise financial aid toward securing the next 20 years.
There are two major, but simple, ways to participate in this special campaign. First, donate $1 for each of the 20 years that Dove House has served children, and second, to share the $20 for 20 Years campaign information on your social media to help spread the word.
To celebrate during the actual anniversary month, Dove House will host an event Sept. 17 with fun activities for the whole family including an open house/tours of Dove House, entertainment, food vendors, a Walk down Dove House Memory Lane with special speakers and more. The public is invited so mark your calendar.
Find more information on the work of Dove House, the $20 for 20 Years campaign and how to donate at https://donate.onecause.com/20for20.
You can follow #dovehouse20for20 and also on twitter, instagram and Facebook.
About Dove House
Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center is a fully accredited 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which serves child victims of sexual assault and their non-offending family members in Alexander and Iredell counties. Their mission is to minimize trauma, promote healing and enhance investigation and prosecution for child victims of sexual abuse through advocacy, intervention, collaboration and education.